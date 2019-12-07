Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. Will not spare the Unnao rape accused, will get them punished at the earliest: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Politics Videos

Will not spare the Unnao rape accused, will get them punished at the earliest: Keshav Prasad Maurya

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 11:31 IST ]
Keshav Prasad Maurya: This is an extremely unfortunate incident, I can't even imagine what the family of the victim is going through. I assure them that we will not spare the culprits, will get them punished at the earliest.
