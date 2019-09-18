Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
West Bengal CM Mamata to meet PM Modi today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 9:36 IST ]

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today and her efforts to reach out to the PM invited a dig from the BJP which saw it as "a classic example of opportunistic politics".

