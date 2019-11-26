Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  5. We will prove majority in the House tomorrow, says Chandrakant Patil

Politics Videos

We will prove majority in the House tomorrow, says Chandrakant Patil

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 12:17 IST ]

Earlier the Supreme Court said the floor test will be conducted by the protem speaker after the members take oath by 5pm tomorrow.

