Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Vote for Lotus to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters

Politics Videos

Vote for Lotus to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 21:01 IST ]
Vote for Lotus to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi: Rehan, Owner of building where fire broke out arrested Next VideoWe will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail, says Adhir Ranjan  