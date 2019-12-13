Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds election rally in Jharkhand

Politics Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds election rally in Jharkhand

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 19:00 IST ]

500-year-old dispute was solved by the efforts made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWhat Delhi voters think about upcoming election | Watch special show 'Delhi Kiski' Next VideoJharkhand Polls: Watch what Muslim voter of Pakur thinks about Modi Govt  