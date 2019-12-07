Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. Unnao rape victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year: Priyanka Gandhi

Unnao rape victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year: Priyanka Gandhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 14:50 IST ]

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Unnao rape case: Victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state

