Unnao rape case will be taken to fast-track court: UP CM Adityanath

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 10:50 IST ]
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over death of Unnao rape victim. CM has said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to fast-track court.
