Union Home Minister Amit Shah to adderss 2 rallies in Kolkata today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat and address two public meetings in Kolkata on Sunday.

