Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Uddhav Thackeray to face Floor Test today

Politics Videos

Uddhav Thackeray to face Floor Test today

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 6:30 IST ]
Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Chief Minister after a week of political whirlwind in Maharashtra, will face a floor test in the Assembly today at 2 pm
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSanjay Raut teases BJP, says after Maharashtra, BJP may lose Goa too Next VideoNews 100 | November 30, 2019  