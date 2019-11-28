Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
  5. Uddhav Thackeray may join hands with Raj Thackeray: Manohar Joshi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 14:00 IST ]

People of Maharashtra will be happy if Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together, says Shiv Sena Manohar Joshi.

