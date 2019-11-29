Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  5. Uddhav Thackeray furious on being asked about Shiv Sena becoming "secular"

Uddhav Thackeray furious on being asked about Shiv Sena becoming "secular"

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 6:53 IST ]
Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand function in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. Donning a striking saffron-coloured kurta-pyjama, Thackeray took oath at 6:40 pm.
