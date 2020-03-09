Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
True Congress leader with remain with party: Digvijaya Singh on MP political crisis

After about 16 Cabinet Ministers of Madhya Pradesh rendered their resignation to CM Kamal Nath, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that he hasn't been able to contact Deputy CM Jyotiraditya Scindia.

