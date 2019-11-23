Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. Today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra:Congress Ahmed Patel

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 14:45 IST ]

Ahmed Patel,Congress: Today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Everything was done in a hushed manner and early morning. Something is wrong somewhere. Nothing can be more shameful than this.

