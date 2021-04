'TMC goons have made bengal land of hooliganism & anarchy' says Yogi Adityanath in Uluberia Purba

UP CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds road show in Uluberia Purba. during the road show he says 'Bengal is land of nation's cultural nationalism but TMC goons have made this land of hooliganism & anarchy. Trends show that BJP will form govt with majority'