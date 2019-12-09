Monday, December 09, 2019
     
  5. This Bill is not even .001% against minorities in the country says, Amit Shah

Politics Videos

This Bill is not even .001% against minorities in the country says, Amit Shah

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 14:18 IST ]

Lok Sabha: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Citizenship Amendment Bill," It nothing but a targeted legislation over minority people of our country". Union Minister Amit Shah says, "This Bill is not even .001% against minorities in the country".

