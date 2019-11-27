Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
Swearing-in underway, Supriya Sule welcomes Aaditya Thackeray at Maharashtra assembly

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 10:01 IST ]

As the Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly began early Wednesday, the MLAs were warmly welcomed with smiles and handshakes by Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule-Pawar, several Congress leaders.

