  Suspense over Maharashtra Deputy CM post continues, NCP may choose Ajit Pawar

Suspense over Maharashtra Deputy CM post continues, NCP may choose Ajit Pawar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 7:25 IST ]
It became clear on Tuesday that NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had crossed over to prop up BJP-led government and was sworn in as deputy CM, could not split the NCP to get the numbers.
