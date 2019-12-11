Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
Spread awareness about CAB: PM to MPs at BJP meet

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 11:17 IST ]

While addressing MPs at BJP Parliamentary meet, PM Modi asked to spread awareness about Citizenship Amendment Bill ( CAB ) among people.

