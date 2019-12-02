Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  Sources to Fadnavis office terms all claims of Anant Hegde as baseless

Sources to Fadnavis office terms all claims of Anant Hegde as baseless

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 11:39 IST ]

In a shocking revelation, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anant Kumar Hegde has said Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in order to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused.

