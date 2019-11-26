Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Shiv Sena questions Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as Chief Minister

Politics Videos

Shiv Sena questions Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as Chief Minister

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 8:47 IST ]

Shiv Sena strikes Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari through 'Saamana'. Shiv Sena has questioned Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPresident to address the joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day Next VideoNews 100 | November 26, 2019  