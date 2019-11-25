Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  5. Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' show of force at Hyatt hotel at 7 pm.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' show of force at Hyatt hotel at 7 pm.

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 17:53 IST ]

Senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut tweeted, "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at Grand Hyatt at 7 pm

