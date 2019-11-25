Monday, November 25, 2019
     
Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to Hotel Lemon Tree; Youth Congress workers hold protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 14:59 IST ]

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs have been brought to Hotel Lemon Tree, from Lalit Hotel where they were earlier lodged.

