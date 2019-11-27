Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
  Shiv Sena leaders celebrate ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leaders celebrate ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 14:18 IST ]

Shiv Sena leaders celebrate in Parliament premises, ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

