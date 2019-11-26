Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  5. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut takes a jibe over government formation in Maharashtra

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 10:29 IST ]

The Supreme Court will pass an order at 10:30 AM today on the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the State.

