Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Sharad Pawar not behind the split within NCP: Chhagan Bhujbal

Politics Videos

Sharad Pawar not behind the split within NCP: Chhagan Bhujbal

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 10:07 IST ]

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. In his tweet, Pawar also made it clear that the NCP has decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress party.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event Next VideoNews 100 | November 25, 2019  