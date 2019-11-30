Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
  5. Sadhvi Pragya tenders an apology for praising Godse in LS, moves privilege motion against Rahul

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 6:56 IST ]
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur apologised for her praise of Nathuram Godse and said that her remarks were twisted to give them a different meaning. BJP then demanded apology from Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist.
