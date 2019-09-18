Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Ramayana has solution to all problems of the world, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Politics Videos

Ramayana has solution to all problems of the world, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 8:12 IST ]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at International Ramayana Festival in Delhi: There is hardly any language in the world in which translation of Ramayana is not available.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoThe message of WhatsApp closure in 48 hours has gone viral on social media, know what is the truth Next VideoSunni Central Waqf Board proposes for mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case  