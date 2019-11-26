Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly by 5 pm tomorrow

Politics Videos

Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly by 5 pm tomorrow

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 11:52 IST ]

The court said the floor test will be conducted by the protem speaker after the members take oath by 5pm tomorrow.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMaharashtra Govt Formation: SC request Maharashtra Governor to ensure floor test be held on Nov 27 Next VideoWe will prove majority in the House tomorrow, says Chandrakant Patil  