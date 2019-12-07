Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family of Unnao rape victim

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets family of Unnao rape victim

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 14:50 IST ]

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reached Unnao to meet the family of the 23-year-old rape victim, who died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

