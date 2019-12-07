Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Unnao, to meet rape victim's family

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Unnao, to meet rape victim's family

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 11:31 IST ]
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Lucknow for Unnao to meet Unnao rape case victim's family.
