Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Preprations underway at Shivaji Park, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Politics Videos

Preprations underway at Shivaji Park, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 13:59 IST ]

Preparations underway at Shivaji Park, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan and others to take oath as ministers today Next VideoRahul Gandhi attacks RSS, says what Sadhvi Pragya said yesterday is the ideology of RSS  