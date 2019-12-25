Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
PM Modi unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 16:29 IST ]

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present .

