  5. PM Modi talks about Vande Mataram during BJP parliamentary meeting

PM Modi talks about Vande Mataram during BJP parliamentary meeting

PM Narendra Modi holds a BJP MPs meeting in the Parliament, where he said, "Vikas is our mantra; peace, unity, and harmony are prerequisites for development."

