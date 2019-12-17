Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. PM Modi challenges Congress and allies to bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh

PM Modi challenges Congress and allies to bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 15:06 IST ]
PM Modi challenges Congress and allies to give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen, & that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh.
