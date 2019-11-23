Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Party and family split: NCP leader Supriya Sule's Whatsapp status

Politics Videos

Party and family split: NCP leader Supriya Sule's Whatsapp status

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 12:23 IST ]

Party and family split: NCP leader Supriya Sule's Whatsapp status

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoThinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake says,Sanjay Nirupam Next VideoSlogans raised in support of Sharad Pawar and against Ajit Pawar by NCP workers  