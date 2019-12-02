Pankaja Munde removed 'BJP' name from her Twitter account. She is likely to make a big announcement on Dec 12.
Aaj ki Baat:Why Uddhav Thackeray said, you can't wash off saffron at a laundry | Nov 29, 2019
Aaj ki Baat: How Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath before thousands in Mumbai
Aaj ki Baat: SS,NCP, Cong talks continue, Uddhav Thackeray ministry to take oath tomorrow
Aaj ki Baat: How Sharad Pawar emerged as 'Maha Nayak', Uddhav as 'Nayak' in Maharashtra politics | Nov 26, 2019
Rohit Sharma, definitely': David Warner backs Indian opener to break Brian Lara's 400-run record
AUS vs PAK, Day-Night Test: David Warner’s unbeaten 335 puts Australia in charge on Day 2
AUS vs PAK, Day-Night Test, Day 1: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne pile agony on Pakistan bowlers
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam have become role models for youngsters: Mushtaq Ahmed
Devendra Fadnavis rubbishes Anant Hegde's statement, says there is no truth in his statement
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be brought up in public and lynched
Uproar in both the House of Parliament over rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana
Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, December 2, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 1, 2019
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM
Recommended Video
Sources to Fadnavis office terms all claims of Anant Hegde as baseless
Abki baar kiski Sarkar: Will work Modi wave in Jharkhand?
BJP will form govt in Jharkhand will full majority says,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's controversial remarks on PM Modi and Amit Shah
Top News
Latest News