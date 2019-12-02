Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Pankaja Munde removes 'BJP' name from her Twitter bio

Politics Videos

Pankaja Munde removes 'BJP' name from her Twitter bio

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 12:33 IST ]

Pankaja Munde removed 'BJP' name from her Twitter account. She is likely to make a big announcement on Dec 12.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoRajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be brought up in public and lynched Next VideoDevendra Fadnavis rubbishes Anant Hegde's statement, says there is no truth in his statement  