Monday, November 25, 2019
     
Our fight is not just for power, our fight is for 'Satyamev Jayate.'says, Uddhav Thackeray

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 21:02 IST ]

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled: Our fight is not just for power, our fight is for 'Satyamev Jayate.' The more you try to break us, the more we will unite.

