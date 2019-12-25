Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Opposition trying to corner PM Modi over NRC, CAA and NPR

Politics Videos

Opposition trying to corner PM Modi over NRC, CAA and NPR

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 11:34 IST ]
Opposition is constantly attacking the issue of citizenship law, NRC and NPR and is trying to corner Prime Minister Modi.On one side Mamta Banerjee is holding a Protest march in Kolkata, the other side Congress is also protesting at Jantar Mantar.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Video'Jingle-Bells, Jingle Bells'..Army Jawans celebrate Christmas on the Line of Control in Kashmir