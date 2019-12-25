Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
NPR is the first step towards NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 17:00 IST ]
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad: There is no difference between National Population Register(NPR) & National Register of Citizens(NRC). The Union Home Minister is misleading the country.
