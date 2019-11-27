Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
  No decision over Deputy CM post in Maharashtra, says Balasaheb Thorat

No decision over Deputy CM post in Maharashtra, says Balasaheb Thorat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 11:18 IST ]

The Congress leader said that it will be great if Ajit Pawar stays with NCP

