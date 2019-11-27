Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
  5. Nitesh Rane takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his oath ceremony tomorrow

Nitesh Rane takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his oath ceremony tomorrow

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 14:38 IST ]

Nitesh Rane takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, says running the party and running the govt from Matoshree is two different things

