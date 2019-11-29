Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  5. New political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

New political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 12:15 IST ]

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Goa Forward Party president & ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra.

