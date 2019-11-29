Friday, November 29, 2019
     
  Nagpur court summons Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases

Politics Videos

Nagpur court summons Devendra Fadnavis for non-disclosure of criminal cases

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 12:14 IST ]

Nagpur (Sadar) police delivered to ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, summons issued by a local court in connection with case wherein he is accused of concealing information about 2 criminal matters against him,in election affidavit

