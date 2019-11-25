Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Mumbai: Leaders of Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs arrive at the Raj Bhavan

Politics Videos

Mumbai: Leaders of Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs arrive at the Raj Bhavan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 11:01 IST ]

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP leaders reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with letter of support ahead of SC hearing.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWe have support of 165 MLAs: NCP leader Nawab Malik Next VideoMaharashtra politics: BJP lured Ajit Pawar with rotational CM-post, says Sanjay Raut  