  MP: Hoardings put up near BJP party office in Bhopal to welcome Scindia

MP: Hoardings put up near BJP party office in Bhopal to welcome Scindia

Madhya Pradesh: Hoardings put up near BJP party office in Bhopal to welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia. He joined the party yesterday in Delhi, in the presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

