Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. MP Govt Crisis: Kamal Nath-led Congress govt stares at collapse

Politics Videos

MP Govt Crisis: Kamal Nath-led Congress govt stares at collapse

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led by Kamal Nath stared at a collapse as 22 MLAs of the party submitted their resignations to the assembly Speaker.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News