Friday, January 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Mamata expels Baishali Dalmiya from TMC

Politics Videos

Mamata expels Baishali Dalmiya from TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister-led Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled its sitting MLA Baishali Dalmiya from the party. The development has come after the lawmaker had raised corruption issues in the party.
Bengal Polls 2021 Baishali Dalmiya

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News