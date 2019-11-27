Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 9:54 IST ]

Shiv Sena Chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

