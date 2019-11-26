Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Maharashtra to get Thackeray as CM for the first time

Politics Videos

Maharashtra to get Thackeray as CM for the first time

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 18:33 IST ]

The post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is most likely to elect Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as their CM candidate after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoFadnavis to remain as care taker CM until next government forms Next VideoAbki Baar Kiski Sarkar: People in Palamu have their say on Jharkhand Election 2019  