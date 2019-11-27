Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Maharashtra: Special Assembly Session begins, MLAs take oath

Politics Videos

Maharashtra: Special Assembly Session begins, MLAs take oath

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 9:41 IST ]

Mumbai: Newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs take oath at the special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoI was always in NCP, I am in NCP and will continue to be in NCP: Ajit Pawar Next VideoMaharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan  